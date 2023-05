After a two month wait, Nicki gives fans the official video for her single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”. Nicki introduces her alter-ego and serves up her vicious bars for her competition. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is the follow-up single to last year’s hit single “Super Freaky Girl“ and also follows Nicki’s guest appearance on Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana (Remix)“.

Watch the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video below.