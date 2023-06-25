Little Simz continues to push her fifth album NO THANK YOU with the official video to her track “Gorilla”. Directed by Dave Meyers the press release says about the visual:

“Powered by Microsoft Cloud and AI, the interactive music video combines imagery, colors and effects to compose a video that is different every time you see it. The specific details of the video are selected based on AI-assisted analysis of the song’s lyrics combined with the users’ selection of favorite lyrics and themes. Rather than distracting the audience from her sonic prose, the Azure Open AI models analyze the video’s creative layers to amplify her artistic range and message. The video will change in real time as the user expresses interest in different parts of the song, creating a one-of-a-kind interactive way to watch a special performance of the song.”

Watch the “Gorilla” video below.