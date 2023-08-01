Home Music Video Music Video: BIA – Millions Music Video Music Video: BIA – Millions By Cyclone - August 1, 2023 Follows the release of her new EP Really Her, BIA gives fans the visuals for her track “Millions”. BIA shows off her lyrical prowess in the minimalist clip. Watch the “Millions” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR EP Stream: BIA – Really Her New Music: BIA – Raised Me Music Video: Busta Rhymes ft. BIA – Beach Ball Music Video: DDG Ft. NLE Choppa & BIA – I’m Geekin (Remix) Music Video: BIA ft. Timbaland – I’m That B*tch New Music: Swizz Beatz, SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign & BIA – Street Opera