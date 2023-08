Following Lola Brooke’s remake of Clipse’s “Grindin”, Flo Milli’s remake of Lil Wayne’s “A Milli”, and BIA remake of Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up”, TDE’s Doechii joins the fun as she remakes UGK and OutKast’s classic “Int’l Players Anthem” for “Universal Swamp Anthem”. The track comes courtesy of Mass Appeal in partnership with Google Pixel and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified as part of the “Pixel RePresents” series.

You can stream “Universal Swamp Anthem” below.