TDE’s Doechii gets back to business with the visuals for her brand new single, “Pacer”. Directed by Nikko Lamere. In the clip, she she kicks her dope lyrics with a series of amazing outfits including a futuristic robot, a tribal warrior, a punk rocker, and more. Doechii recently performed at one of the L.A. dates for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour and she is set to go on tour with Ice Spice on Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour, which kicks of on October 31.

Watch the “Pacer” video below.