TDE’s Doechii links with Kodak Black for the Block Boy version of her new single, “What It Is”. On the record, Doechii releases her inner-freak for her thug lover. Kodak spreads love for his down ass chick. “What It Is” comes alongside a couple of versions of the track including a solo version, a solo sped up version, and a solo slowed down version.

You can stream “What It Is (Block Boy)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***