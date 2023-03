After serving 5 years of a 20 year prison sentence, 03 Greedo was freed on January 12th. He is gearing up to release a new project Halfway There on March 24th. Here is the official video for his first single “Bacc Like I Never Left”. In the clip, Greedo vibes in the studio, flashing his icy chains.

Watch the “Bacc Like I Never Left” video below.