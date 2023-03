After his release from a 20-year prison sentence on January 12th, 03 Greedo keeps the new music rolling as he follows his Free 03 project with a new project titled Halfway There. Featuring 33 new and contributions by Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Maxo Kream, Lex Luger, Harry Fraud, and more.

You can stream Halfway There in its entirety below.