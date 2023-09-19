Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh return with two new records titled “Wish Me Well” & “Glory Glory”. Produced by Pumah and Grammy-winning producer Conductor Williams, respectively. The new two-pack is the duo’s first new music release since their 2019 comeback project May The Lord Watch. Phonte had this to say about the new music:

“We wanted to bless our fans with new music to show them we’re not leaning on nostalgia. After 20 years in the game, we’re still hungry and actively working to improve our craft.”

Pooh adds:

“We hear and see the requests for new music. We felt it was time. Time to show our minds are still sharp and we’re only getting sharper.”

You can stream “Wish Me Well” & “Glory Glory” below.