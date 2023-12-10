Album Stream: James Fauntleroy – The Warmest Winter Ever

James Fauntleroy drops off his new Christmas project, The Warmest Winter Ever. The project is a combination of his both 2014’s Warmest Winter Ever and 2016’s Warmest Winter Ever II, and eight new tracks. James had this to say about the album:

“This project delves into the enchanting world of Christmas, and many aspects of this holiday, from embodying Santa Claus to becoming Santa’s helper. It presents a fresh perspective on holiday music, The Warmest Winter Ever is a collection of songs released from 2014 up until now, exploring themes of romance and Christmas across 25 tracks that are sure to get you in the mood.”

You can stream The Warmest Winter Ever in its entirety below.