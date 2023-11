NBA YoungBoy celebrates Halloween night with his new video “Return Of Goldie”. Directed by Isaac Garcia, YoungBoy has a spooky time Utah on his viscous record. “Return Of Goldie” follows his triple release for “Deep Down”, “Now Who” and “My Body” and are off of his upcoming album, Decided 2, which drops November 10th.

