With his Decided 2 album set to drop on November 10, YoungBoy Never Broke Again liberates his latest single/video, “Slime Examination”. In the clip, YoungBoy is outdoors and inside his Utah estate vibing with friends and spending quality time with his family. Decided 2 will be YoungBoy’s fourth album of 2023 and it will also feature the previously released tracks “Deep Down” and “Return Of Goldie“.

Watch the “Slime Examination” video below.