Hip Hop is still showing out for DJ Kay Slay. His Rolling Deep series continues with the latest installment “Rolling 200 Deep”. Directed by Richie4K, the visual displays 200 rappers kicking their verses from their various hometowns. The track clocks in at over an hour. DJ Kay Slay tragically passed away due to complications of COVID-19 back in 2022. He was 55.

Watch the “Rolling 200 Deep” video below.