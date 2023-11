Skylar Blatt links up with Lola Brooke for the official video to their collab, “Fuck Fame Pt. 2”. In the visual, the two cruise through the streets of Cincinnati, OH going back and forth with their cocky bars stunting on the opposition. Skylar recently signed to Young Sav‘s newly launched Saint Kash Records/Arista Records.

Watch the “Fuck Fame Pt. 2” video below.