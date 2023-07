Gucci Mane gives fans his new single/video “Married With Millions”. Off of his upcoming album, Breath Of Fresh Air, which drops October 13. Directed by Omar The Director, the visual features Gucci living it up in Las Vegas where speaks on fake friends and putting family first. He rhymes on his private jet and in a plush suite with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir and their children Ice and Iceland.

Watch the “Married With Millions” video below.