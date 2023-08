Gucci Mane reflects in his latest release, “Broken Hearted”. Produced by TP808, Gucci speaks on his critics, lost loved ones, and his ups and downs. “Broken Hearted” follows his previous release “Now It’s Real” and both records are off his upcoming project Breath Of Fresh Air which is set to drop October 13th.

You can stream “Broken Hearted” below.

***Updated with the official video.***