Gucci Mane lives it up with his new single/video, “Now It’s Real”. Directed by Omar The Director. The clip follows Wop while he’s vacationing in Florida and he speaks on his ups and downs and stunts on his haters. “Now It’s Real” arrives after his “Woppenheimer” release and both are off his upcoming album Breath Of Fresh Air, which drops October 13th.

Watch the “Now It’s Real” video below.