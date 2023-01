Queen Naija get some shit off her chest in her new video, “Let’s Talk About It”. Starring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Naija goes in on clout-chasing men and their grimy ways. “Let’s Talk About It” is Queen Naija’s first new music since last year’s “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean.

Watch the “Let’s Talk About It” video below.