Saweetie is set to go on tour with Tyga and YG for the Str8 to the Klub tour. She links up with them for a new single/video titled “Birthday”. Saweetie shows off her assets in a plush crib while Tyga & YG kick their high energy bars surrounded by dancers. She also doubled up with the single “Shot O Clock”.

Watch the “Birthday” video and stream “Shot O Clock” below.