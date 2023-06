Coi Leray continues with her “Bops” on her brand new single. Produced by John Goldstein, following her hit single “Players”, Coi brings the good vibes and stunts on her haters with her cocky bars. In addition to “Bops”, Coi Leray will be releasing another new titled “Body” at midnight.

You can stream “Bops” below.

***Updated with the official video.***