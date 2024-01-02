Album Stream: The Game & Big Hit – Paisley Dreams

Producer Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit link with The Game for a new project titled Paisley Dreams. Featuring nine new tracks and guest appearances by Dom Kennedy and Teeflii. Hit-Boy had this to say about the project:

“The Game pulled up on me and Big Hit 4 days ago and i was thinking maybe we ask him to get on the “Bang Freestyle” remix or something at MOST but instead he locked in with us for the rest of the night and we made a 9 song album. Here it is “Paisley Dreams” by The Game and Big Hit executive produced by Hit-Boy”

You can stream Paisley Dreams in its entirety below.