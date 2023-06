Hit-Boy and Big Hit continue with the new music to release their third album. This one is for their track “More 4 Me”. Directed by ThirdEyeRaz. The visual follows the father-and-son duo setting up shop at a factory where they speak their success and their forthcoming goals. “More 4 Me” is the third release this week following “Reckless & Ratchet” and “Wake Your Game Up“. Hit-Boy’s Surf Or Down 2 is coming soon.

Watch the “More 4 Me” video below.