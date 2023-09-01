Home New Music New Music: JID – Van Gogh / Half Doin’ Dope New Music New Music: JID – Van Gogh / Half Doin’ Dope By Cyclone - September 1, 2023 JID links up with Lil Yachty and BabyTron for a two pack that includes the songs “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope”. It’s been a year since he dropped his album The Forever Story. You can stream “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Mick Jenkins ft. JID – Smoke Break-Dance Music Video: JID & Lute – Ma Boy