Lil Wayne has been killing every feature he’s been on in the past year or so including DJ Khaled’s “God Did” alongside Rick Ross and Jay-Z, Run the Jewels’ “Ohh La La (Remix)” and “The Root Of All” with Slick Rick. He returns with his new single titled “Kat Food”. Produced by Charlie Handsome, FnZ and Rogét Chahayed, which flips Missy Elliott‘s “Work It”.

You can stream “Kat Food” below.