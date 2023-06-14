From court-side back to the courtroom…Mal is back on trial. Mal will be defending himself while Julian represents the people. We press Mal about his rumored relationship with YesJulz. We stay on social media relationships and talk about Shaq shooting his shot at a viral Home Depot employee (insert Rory reminding us he’s eskimo bros with Shaq). Lastly on internet love, we give an update on Zion. Meanwhile in real life, Floyd Mayweather is now feuding with the notorious mafia Gotti family. Is this all staged? What wasn’t staged was Conor McGregor knocking out the Miami Heat mascot. Would you drink your girls pee? Lil Durk’s removed verse takes an interesting turn. Unfortunately, Drake’s name gets into another incident following DJ Drama getting robbed in Toronto. It’s time for voicemails. Somehow this becomes a discussion of how little Rory is attracted to white women and why Mal thinks it’s appropriate to drop moneybags on girls’ IGs even if he’s in a relationship. The insecurity conversation is prime Mal. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

