Dame D.O.L.L.A. is “Paid In Full” in the latest video off his new album Don D.O.L.L.A. Directed by Keon Mars, Dame is inspired by the 2002 classic crime drama, Paid In Full. In the clip he reenact iconic scenes alongside Tobe Nwigwe and the movie’s co-star rapper, Cam’Ron.

Watch the “Paid In Full” video below.