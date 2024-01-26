Album Stream: Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go

Benny the Butcher make his major label debut with his new album, Everybody Can’t Go. He has this to say about the album:

“I took the long way and a lot people who started with me or played a part ain’t make it. Some dead or in prison some took other paths or some just wasn’t built for it. No matter how meaningful or irrelevant the role was that they played they all feel entitled in some way. I know I’m not the only in this position but when it’s millions, fame, clout , jealousy & envy in the picture it’s dangerous. The biggest lesson I took from it was EVERYBODY CAN’T GO.”

Featuring 12 new tracks with guest appearances by Stove God Cooks, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Babyface Ray, Rick Hyde, Armani Caesar, Peezy, and Kyle Banks.

You can stream Everybody Can’t Go in its entirety below.