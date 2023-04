Philly’s Armani White goes crazy with A$AP Ferg on his new single , “Silver Tooth”. Sampling Bow Wow’s 2001 record “Take Ya Home”, produced by The Neptunes, the two flex on another level with their witty bars. Produced by Jula Da Producer, “Silver Tooth” follows Armani’s previous release “GOATED” featuring Denzel Curry.

You can stream “Silver Tooth” below.