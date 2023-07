Valee and Harry Fraud link up for their new single, “Vibrant” featuring Action Bronson. Produced by Harry Fraud, Valee stunts with his cocky bars while Action Bronson adds his energetic metaphors. “Vibrant” is Valee’s first release since “Could Be”. Off of his and Harry Fraud’s upcoming album Virtuoso, which drops July 21.

You can stream “Vibrant” below.