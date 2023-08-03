Home Music Video Music Video: Valee & Harry Fraud – Yea But Um Music Video Music Video: Valee & Harry Fraud – Yea But Um By Cyclone - August 3, 2023 Following the release of their joint album Virtuoso, Valee and Harry Fraud gives fans the official video for their track “Yea But Um”. Valee rolls up on a bridge in a small town while he kicks his witty lyrics. Watch the “Yea But Um” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – The Great McCarthy Album Stream: Valee & Harry Fraud – Virtuoso New Music: Valee & Harry Fraud ft. Saba & Mavi – Watermelon Automobile New Music: Valee & Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson – Vibrant Album Stream: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – VICES Music Video: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud – GS 350