Chicago’s Valee connects with producer Harry Fraud for a new collaborative project titled Virtuoso. He has this to say about the project:

“We’ve been quietly working on this project, and it’s finally ready for the world. It will be unlike anything you’ve ever heard; so expect the unexpected”

Harry adds.

“Valee has been one of my favorite artists since the first time I heard him, and it’s always been a goal of mine to collaborate with him.”

Virtuoso is set to drop on July 21st. The pair follow up their first track “Vibrant” featuring Action Bronson with a new records titled “Watermelon Automobile” with Saba and Mavi. The three pass the mike switching up their kicks and their flow for the catchy bop.

You can stream “Watermelon Automobile” below.