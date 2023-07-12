Even though we’ve been away for a while we’re still very much online. We start with a disgruntled reddit thread about Julian and recap what we did with our week off. Mal gives everyone presents from Montreal and then shares an odd dream he had. Let’s talk about all the relationship trauma over the week. We go from Keke Palmer at Usher’s show, Jonah Hill’s demands, and an update on Adam22. This leads to a discussion on dating etiquette. On to music, Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ has a release date. We also discuss Lil Uzi’s album. This leads into another B-Dot list about rappers where we give some pushback. The song of the summer title remains up for grabs. It’s time for voicemails. We start with a classic breakfast food question directed at Eddin. The following two calls are relationship/is this hip-hop? NBA Summer League is on and Victor gets a rude welcome into the league by making headlines off the court. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

