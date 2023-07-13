Home Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Peace And Love Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Peace And Love By Cyclone - July 13, 2023 Wiz Khalifa spreads “Peace And Love” with his latest visual. Directed by Deathcat. Wiz smokes out in a taxi and walks through a neighborhood vibing with the locals. Watch the “Peace And Love” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Try It New Music: Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign – You Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Swole Life Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Referral Mixtape: Wiz Khalifa – See Ya Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Close Fame