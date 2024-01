TDE’s SiR returns with his new single/video, “No Evil”. Directed by Loris Russier. The suggestive video finds SiR recreating D’Angelo’s classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” video as he speaks on a former love. “No Evil” is SiR’s first new music since 2022’s “Life Is Good” featuring Scribz Riley and “Nothing Even Matters“.

You can watch the “No Evil” video below.