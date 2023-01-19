Home Editor's Picks Music Video: Ab-Soul ft. SiR – It Be Like That Editor's PicksMusic Video Music Video: Ab-Soul ft. SiR – It Be Like That By Cyclone - January 19, 2023 Ab-Soul continues to push his new album Herbert with the official video for his track “It Be Like That” featuring his TDE label mate SiR. In the clip, the two lament hard situations and making it through. Watch the “It Be Like That” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Ab-Soul – FOMF Album Stream: Ab-Soul – HERBERT Video: Ab-Soul – L.A. Leakers Freestyle Ab-Soul Reveals ‘Herbert’ Album Tracklist & Features Music Video: Ab-Soul ft. Fre$h – Gang’Nem Video: SiR Breaks Down The Lyrics For “D’Evils” W/ Genius