New Music: Zacari ft. Ab-Soul – Motions By Cyclone - February 10, 2023 Here some more new music from the TDE camp as Zacari links up with his TDE bredren Ab-Soul for their new collab "Motions". The two spittaz vibe on the smooth instrumental. You can stream "Motions" below.