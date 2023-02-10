After a brief hiatus, Shy Glizzy, returns with his new album, Flowers. He had this to say about the project:

“So many blood, sweat, and tears were poured into making this masterpiece. I’m grateful that I finally get to share this with the world. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s even longer to go. Every experience good or bad helped me grow (mentally and musically). This was probably the most difficult project for me thus far because of all the challenges I had to face. But if there’s anything I learned in the process it’s that tomorrow’s not promised. Give me my flowers while I can smell them”

Flowers features 20 new tracks and guest appearances by 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, EST Gee, and Chris Brown.

You can stream Flowers below.