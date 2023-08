Moneybagg Yo does it like no one else can do it in his new visual, “Nun Like Me”. Directed of Diesel Films. Moneybagg hits up various spots in his hometown of Memphis while speaking on his success, his street ties, and stunting on his haters. “Nun Like Me” is off of Moneybagg Yo’s recent mixtape, Hard To Love.

Watch the “Nun Like Me” video below.