After staying quiet most of the year, Nigerian singer Tems returns with her latest single, “Me & U” along with the official video. Directed by herself, the Grammy-winning artist vibes on the exotic island of Malta where she builds a stronger relationship with the Lord. Later at night fall she dances in the woods. “Me & U” is Tems first official release since her 2021 EP, If Orange Was a Place.

