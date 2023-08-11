To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Roc Nation and Puma have teamed up to release a new mixtape titled Humble Soles. Executive producer Emory Jones had this to say about the project:

“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project. Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”

Humble Soles is hosted by the legendary DJ Clue, featuring 14 new songs and contributions by Rapsody, Reuben Vincent, Vic Mensa, Guapdad 4000, RJAE, HDBeenDope, Tyre Hakim, and more.

You can stream Humble Soles in its entirety below.