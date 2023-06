Black Soprano Family links up with Clueminatti on Loveboat Luciano’s new single “2nd Strike” featuring Benny The Butcher and DJ Clue. Backed by DJ Clue adlibs, Loveboat & Benny go at their opps with their braggadocious bars. “2nd Strike” is the first single off Loveboat Luciano’s upcoming sophomore album, Parole, which drops June 23rd.

You can stream “2nd Strike” below.

***Updated with the official video.***