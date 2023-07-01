Home Album Stream Album Stream: Lil Uzi Vert – Pink Tape Album Stream Album Stream: Lil Uzi Vert – Pink Tape By Cyclone - July 1, 2023 Lil Uzi Vert releases his long-awaited project, Pink Tape. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL. You can stream Pink Tape in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Nardwuar Vs. Lil Uzi Vert (2023) Music Video: Gunna – i was just thinking New Music: XXXTentacion ft. Lil Uzi Vert – I’m Not Human Music Video: Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock Music Video: Young Thug ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Up New Music: 03 Greedo ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Never Bend (Remix)