Brooklyn’s own Kota The Friend drops off his new album, Protea. Featuring 16 new records and guest appearances by Aloe Blacc, Braxton Cook, Hello O’Shay, Zak Abel, Samm Henshaw, Jennifair, Allen Stone, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, and Wolftyla. Kota had this to say about the project:

“PROTEA’ is like a love letter expressing appreciation and admiration for the person that stood by me in my darkest hour,. The protea is my wife’s favorite flower and I wanted to create a piece of art specifically for her that stands the test of time. The artists that are featured on the album are people we listened to a lot when I was driving her to and from work. In that way she helped me curate the album. I want this album to serve as a reminder to give people that stand by you their flowers. We have to show appreciation for the people that love us and uplift us at our most vulnerable.”

You can stream Protea in its entirety below.