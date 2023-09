It’s lovely day around the way with Jay Worthy and Kamaiyah in the “9AM” video. At 9:00 am pacific time, Jay & Kamaiyah vibe on a front stoop in the hood and and kick their fun loving lyrics over Harry Fraud’s production. “9AM” is the first single off Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud’s upcoming album, Am3rican Dream, which drops October 13th.

Watch the “9AM” video below.