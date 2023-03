NLE Choppa finally releases his visual to his highly anticipated collab with Lil Wayne, “Ain’t Gonna Answer”. In the visual, Choppa and Wayne go dumb on a set filled with dirt bikes and baddies twerking. “Ain’t Gonna Answer” follows NLE Choppa’s previous releases “23” and “Champions“. His new album Cottonwood 2 is coming soon.

Watch the “Ain’t Gonna Answer” video below.