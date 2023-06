Freebandz’ Doe Boy takes it to the streets on his brand new album, Beezy. Executive produced by Future. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Future, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo DaBaby, Don Toliver, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, EST Gee, Southside, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Lola Brooke, Luh Tyler & Big Flame 8.

You can stream Beezy in its entirety below.