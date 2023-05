Snoop Dogg and the CEO of digital agency VaynerMedia, Gary Vaynerchuk cruise around the world in their new single, “Please Take A Step Back”. In the animated clip, Snoop and Gary hustle and grind in a futuristic world. “Please Take A Step Back” follows Snoop Dogg’s recent feature on Buju Banton’s “High Life”.

Watch the “Please Take A Step Back” video below.