After a brief hiatus, Lil Nas X returns with his latest single/video, “J Christ”. Directed by himself. The clip begins with a walk through the pearly gates, as Lil Nas X turns up in Heaven with Michael Jackson and plays a one-on-one with the devil. After a fiery scene in Hell, then LNX portrays a cheerleader, Jesus nailed to a cross, and Noah battling the ocean.

Watch the “J Christ” video below..