New Music: Blu & Nottz ft. Shad and Quelle Chris – Marcus Garvey

Blu and Nottz just announce they will reunite for a new joint album titled Afrika on December 8th. They describe the new project as “a celebration of the rich history and culture of their ancestral homeland.”

Blu add.

“These are lyrics that I needed to express to those who support my music, so they can hold with them what I hold most important to who I am, African. I hope this project inspires many others to speak on the father and home of humanity, Afrika.”

Here is the first single from the project titled “Marcus Garvey”, featuring Shad and Quelle Chris.

You can stream “Marcus Garvey” below.