Home Music Video Music Video: IDK – Télé Couleur Music Video Music Video: IDK – Télé Couleur By Cyclone - May 31, 2023 DMV spitta IDK continues to push his latest album F65 with the official video for his track "Télé Couleur". IDK hits the streets of NY, get ready in his condo and vibes on the streets. Watch the "Télé Couleur" video below.